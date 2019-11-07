Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
News

Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

by Talisa Eley
7th Nov 2019 7:18 AM

A PEDESTRIAN has been struck and killed this morning on the M1, with police closing one lane of the motorway.

The person, believed to be a man, was hit by a truck near Exit 71 at Nerang about 3am.

The forensic crash unit remained at the scene at 5.30am, with the left hand lane in the northbound direction has been closed to traffic.

It is not impacting traffic, but crews are working quickly to wrap up before rush hour.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call triple-0

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash gold coast m1 pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water restrictions could kick in soon as dam levels drop

        premium_icon Water restrictions could kick in soon as dam levels drop

        Council News "THE forecast for this summer is not what we want to see."

        Award-winning butcher to open third store

        premium_icon Award-winning butcher to open third store

        Business An award-winning butchery will open their third store next week

        HOT WEATHER: Mercury set to soar 10C above average

        premium_icon HOT WEATHER: Mercury set to soar 10C above average

        Weather There won't be a day under 30C in one town this whole week

        Students dive deep with powerful themes for art exhibition

        premium_icon Students dive deep with powerful themes for art exhibition

        Education New exhibition is a culmination of three years of study