Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to male hit by car at on pacific highway between Ballina and Lennox Head.

A MAN who was struck by a vehicle on the Pacific Highway remains in a critical condition.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said four ambulances and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene at Tintenbar about 5.50am on Tuesday.

He said their records indicated a man in his 40s hat been "hit while sitting on the highway”.

He said the man had severe facial injuries, a major right eye injury and chest and pelvis injuries.

The helicopter flew the man to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A Gold Coast Health spokeswoman confirmed the man remained in a critical condition.

She was unable to provide further comment.

The incident closed the highway's northbound lanes for some time.