Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to male hit by car at on pacific highway between Ballina and Lennox Head.
News

Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

Liana Turner
by
14th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
A MAN who was struck by a vehicle on the Pacific Highway remains in a critical condition.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said four ambulances and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene at Tintenbar about 5.50am on Tuesday.

He said their records indicated a man in his 40s hat been "hit while sitting on the highway”.

He said the man had severe facial injuries, a major right eye injury and chest and pelvis injuries.

The helicopter flew the man to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A Gold Coast Health spokeswoman confirmed the man remained in a critical condition.

She was unable to provide further comment.

The incident closed the highway's northbound lanes for some time.

northern rivers crash pacific highway
Lismore Northern Star

