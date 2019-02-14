Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway
A MAN who was struck by a vehicle on the Pacific Highway remains in a critical condition.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said four ambulances and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene at Tintenbar about 5.50am on Tuesday.
He said their records indicated a man in his 40s hat been "hit while sitting on the highway”.
He said the man had severe facial injuries, a major right eye injury and chest and pelvis injuries.
The helicopter flew the man to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.
A Gold Coast Health spokeswoman confirmed the man remained in a critical condition.
She was unable to provide further comment.
The incident closed the highway's northbound lanes for some time.