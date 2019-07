A WOMAN is dead after being hit by a bus as she crossed at pedestrian lights in northwest Melbourne.

The woman was struck at Tullamarine just after 5.30am on Thursday, police said.

There were no passengers on the bus and the driver is speaking to police.

A truckie who pulled over and spoke to the bus driver after the incident is also being urged to contact police.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.