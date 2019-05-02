Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash.
Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash.
Breaking

Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash

by Ally Foster
2nd May 2019 12:55 PM

A PERSON has been killed and another has been injured after being hit by a cement truck in Sydney this morning.

A man and a woman aged in their 80s were walking near the intersection of Albany St and Willoughby Rd in Crows Nest when they were struck by the truck.

The incident took place at around 11.30am, with emergency workers rushing to help the pair.

The woman died at the scene.

The man was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with cuts, abrasions and possible limb trauma.

Police have also taken the male truck driver in for mandatory testing of drugs and alcohol.

Emergency crews are on the scene and an investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

cement truck crash editors picks fatal sydney

Top Stories

    POLICE RAID: Nimbin Hemp Embassy targeted before MardiGrass

    premium_icon POLICE RAID: Nimbin Hemp Embassy targeted before MardiGrass

    Breaking ABOUT 50 people have been forced to leave the Hemp Embassy in Nimbin this morning as police search the premises the day before MardiGrass.

    • 2nd May 2019 12:10 PM
    Bikie arrested over 17 drug and sexual assault charges

    premium_icon Bikie arrested over 17 drug and sexual assault charges

    Crime Police arrested and charged the 40-year-old man in Casino

    • 2nd May 2019 12:13 PM
    Aged care facility offers counselling after job cuts

    premium_icon Aged care facility offers counselling after job cuts

    Health 25 staff from cleaning, kitchen and catering operations will be cut