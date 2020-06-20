Pedestrian hit by vehicle travelling at 100km/h at highway

MISSION: An image shared by the Westpact Life Saver Rescue Helicopter tasked with transporting the patient to the Gold Coast University hospital.

MISSION: An image shared by the Westpact Life Saver Rescue Helicopter tasked with transporting the patient to the Gold Coast University hospital.

A PEDESTRIAN was struck by a vehicle travelling at 100km/h on the Pacific Highway at Wardell on Saturday evening.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 6.40pm on Saturday to retrieve the person injured.

A NSW Paramedic, along with multiple emergency service agencies, responded to the incident.

The search for the injured person was backed up by the Helicopter and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

They located a male in his late 20s that had been struck.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling at 100km/h.

The man was treated and stabilised and was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition with multiple injuries for further treatment.

More to come.