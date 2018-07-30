Menu
COMMUNITY HELP: A crowd-funding campaign has been created for Nathan Dodd, Beth Long and their 9-month-old son Vincent after Mr Dodd was hit by a car on the Pacific Highway on Friday night.
News

Pedestrian hit by car

Rick Koenig
by
30th Jul 2018 10:18 AM

A CROWDFUNDING campaign has been created to help a Cabarita man who was hit by a car on the Pacific Highway near Tweed Heads on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, near the Sleepy Hollow rest area around 9.50pm following reports a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while walking on the road.

The man, Cabarita's Nathan Dodd, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before he was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital via Westpac Rescue Helicopter in a serious condition.

While at hospital he underwent surgery and his condition is now stable.

The female driver of the vehicle was uninjured and returned a negative result to a roadside breath test.

A Go Fund Me campaign has since been created to help Mr Dodd, his fiance Beth Long and 9-month-old son Vincent.

"It is going to be a long hard road to recovery which will see him out of work for sometime and both of them out of pocket with a pile of medical bills," the campaign says.

"It would be amazing if we could all come together as friends and community to help out his beautiful little family."

To donate visit: www.gofundme.com/lets-help-doddy-and-betty.

cabarita crowdfunding go fund me pacific motorway tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

