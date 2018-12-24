Menu
Police Forensic Crash Investigators at the scene of a fatal crash on Boat Harbour Drive, Torquay. Photo: Peter Chapman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

Pedestrian crash victim dies in hospital

24th Dec 2018 6:40 AM

A 52-year-old woman has died in hospital following a traffic incident where she was struck by a vehicle at Mango Hill on Thursday.

Police said their preliminary inquiries indicated the vehicle was travelling on Tattler St just after 6pm when it swerved to avoid a male pedestrian on the roadway before striking the female pedestrian.

The woman was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition but passed away on Saturday afternoon.

The 39-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing its investigation into the incident.

