Hanley sidelined by ‘caravan park’ injury

GOLD Coast has been dealt a blow ahead of footy's toughest road trip with Pearce Hanley ruled out of Saturday's clash against West Coast.

The Irishman injured his shin in his 150th game against Adelaide two weeks ago but pushed through the pain to take on his former club Brisbane in last week's Q-Clash.

Suns coach Stuart Dew likened the injury to "walking around a caravan park and you kick a tow ball''.

However, the effort came at a price with residual swelling and bruising restricting Hanley's ability to train this week and ruling him unavailable for the clash with the reigning premiers.

"It really bruised up significantly and it has cost him,'' Dew said.

"As it stands Pearce won't come up. He did a good job to come up last week but he has pulled up too sore and it is a bit dicey to take him all the way to Perth and then sit him out.

"It is better to let him recover and it provides another opportunity for someone.''

Wil Powell has recovered from his concussion. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Wil Powell has recovered from concussion and will be rushed straight back into the side after two weeks out for the game back in his home town Perth.

Dew revealed Powell was available last week but the club opted to take a conservative approach and give him another week off. He did not play in the NEAFL.

"He was effectively cleared last week, but we decided to give him another week,'' Dew said.

"He has trained fully for a whole week.''