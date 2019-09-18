Menu
HOME TRACK: Daniel Bowen has the in-form Peak Hill running in the Lismore Cup tomorrow.
Sport

Peak Hill primed for second chance on home track at Lismore

by Geoff Newling
18th Sep 2019 5:02 PM
PEAK Hill is peaking for his prime target on his home track in the $75,000 Lismore Cup (2100m).

Prepared by Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen, the last start winner - who has five victories to his credit in 22 career starts - has run just the once at home.

That was in last year's Cup where he was a luckless fourth to the Toby Edmonds-trained Fairlighting.

"That was very unfortunate," Bowen said.

"Never got a break, had to contend with that riderless horse (Latino Lover) all the way."

So Bowen decided to put him away, give him a good spell and formulated a 12-month plan to win his hometown Cup.

That plan has been taking shape and started falling into place perfectly when Peak Hill won the Lismore Cup Prelude (at Ballina) in dominant fashion.

"He'd had two runs back (from a spell) before that Prelude win," he said.

"He did race well at Ballina and just needs a bit of luck in running and he'll be hard to beat."

Regardless of what eventuates in today's Lismore Cup, Bowen believes he has an improving and blossoming stayer on his hands.

"He was still very raw, tall and lean when he came back in this time," he said.

"I always thought he'd grow another leg from that spell and he's in quite good order, too. As I said, (he) just needs the luck in running. He's on his home track, too."

Lismore Northern Star

