Peak Hill could be a Lismore Cup contender

Grafton jockey Matt McGuren on Peak Hill. The horse could be a contender in the Lismore Cup. Matthew Elkerton

FRESH from success at his home track on Monday with Kidlat, trainer Daniel Bowen is eyeing off a home-town Lismore Cup win with a stablemate on September 19.

Bowen has earmarked Peak Hill as his contender for the $75,000 Lismore Cup (2100m).

The gelding ran fourth in last year's Lismore Cup and will be among the nominations for next Thursday's 1900m Lismore Cup Prelude at Ballina.

Ballina Jockey Club secretary-manager Matt Bertram hopes the September 5 meeting will be swelled by nominations for that $22,000 Prelude.

Normally that Prelude would be the 1900m Ballina Cup but that Cup has now been moved to January 17, to try and take advantage of the holiday season on the North Coast.

"It is a normal race day for us,” Bertram said.

"It once was the Ballina Cup meeting but that race and meeting is now in January.

"This race (next Thursday's Prelude) is still the perfect lead-in to the Lismore Cup, though. The winner is exempt from ballot in the Lismore Cup, which is also now $75,000.”

Bowen agrees and will nominate Peak Hill for the Prelude.

"He came from a maiden to win four races last time in,” Bowen said.

"Then he ran fourth in the Cup. I've taken my time with him this time. He went to the paddock after the Cup. I want to win this year's Cup with him.

"He has had two runs back this time. Ran in the Murwillumbah Cup the other day.

"Come from last and finished sixth in an unsuitable race over 1500m.

"For him to run like that over 1500m was good. He's going to run in the Lismore Cup Prelude at Ballina now. Hopefully he can win that, too.”

He has Peak Hill "on song” and believes Kidlat, who won at Lismore on Monday, and place-getter Chiaki have more wins in store.

Nominations for the meeting at Ballina close at 11am on Friday.