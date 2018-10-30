Peak business body re-groups after resignations

Rodney Jenkins from Lismore Property Managers is the new president of the interim Board of Directors and Executive of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LISMORE Property Managers director Rodney Jenkins has been elected the new president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The group held an extraordinary meeting on Monday to fill casual vacancies created by recent resignations from the board.

Former president Deborah Benhayon, and several members of the board, resigned after Universal Medicine, where Ms Benhayon is the chief financial officer, was labelled a "socially harmful cult” in the NSW Supreme Court two weeks ago at the conclusion of a failed defamation case by the organisation.

A new executive was also elected at the meeting.

The Interim Board of Directors and Executive are: President - Rodney Jenkins (Director - Lismore Property Managers), Vice President - Patrick Healey (General Manager, NORPA), Secretary - Sarah Smith (Dealer Principal/Director, Lismore Toyota), Treasurer - Stephen Oliver (Local Business Manager, Lismore G&C Mutual Bank), Paul Deegan (Managing Director, Rosecot Pty Ltd), Chris Knight (Owner, Thai Satay Hut), David Martin (Managing Director, ezi-make), Casey Withers (Owner, Makoda Boutique/ Small Biz Specialist ANZ).

In a statement, the chamber said: "The new board draws on the extensive experience of previous and current board members and executive officers. It also reflects the diversity of the businesses that LCCI represents in the community, is committed to the economic growth of Lismore, and to ensuring that LCCI is an effective advocate for all LCCI members”.

LCCI interim Board of Directors has committed to an extraordinary annual general meeting to be held in early February 2019 and encourage all members to vote and engage in the renewal and growth of the chamber.

The interim board encourages new businesses to join up.