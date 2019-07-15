Menu
'Peaceful' protesters disrupt bypass work

Christian Morrow
by
15th Jul 2019 9:35 AM
PROTESTERS have blocked Butler Street Reserve in Byron Bay, as works were about to start on the long-awaited bypass.

The council was due to start construction on stage one today.

But protesters representing "various groups" have arrived on site.

Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Lily said they opposed the bypass "that is proposed to go through the endangered wetlands".

"We are here to peacefully protect this sacred wetland," she said.

The first stage of the bypass will support upgrades stretching from Northern Butler St to Glen Villa Resort with a new roundabout to be built on Somerset St just before Christmas.

The entire bypass will stretch from the North of Shirley Street to the South end of Browning St.

Despite receiving concerns from the community about the impact the development may have on the environment, the bypass will still go ahead.

"This project has been approved following a rigorous environmental assessment process," Byron Shire Council said.

The Byron Farmers Market has moved to the Cavanbah centre on Ewingsdale Road while the bypass is under construction.

