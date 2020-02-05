Payne’s pre-season injury setback

Brisbane Broncos player Payne Hass in action during a team training session in Brisbane, Thursday, January 30, 2020. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

BRONCOS powerhouse forward Payne Haas has suffered a pre-season setback after injuring his ankle at training.

The 119kg prop sprained his ankle in an unlucky warm-up incident on Monday which has restricted him from full contact training.

The 2019 Dally M Prop of the Year got his foot caught up with another player during a routine training drill which sent a minor scare throughout the Broncos camp.

He was spotted training at Red Hill Tuesday morning undergoing light running duties while the rest of the Broncos squad went through full contact training.

The club is confident the 20-year-old will return to normal duties by the end of the week.

The minor setback comes just over a week until the NRL Nines kicks off in Perth - where Haas is due to play in.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said he wouldn't be taking any unnecessary risks with Haas but was confident he will be back in peak condition by Thursday.

"He sprained his ankle at training Monday and he should be back at full training we're hoping on Thursday," Seibold said.

Haas is one of the game’s new stars. AAP Image/Glenn Hunt.

"He literally did it at warm-up yesterday.

"He put his foot on one of the other guys' boot and slid off.

"He's good to go. He'll be named in our Nines team but if there's any doubt, we'll be very cautious with him."

Haas was one of the most damaging players at the club in 2019, finishing the year with an average 175 running metres per game, 91 tackle busts and six linebreaks.

The small scare comes in the Broncos 13th week of pre-season training and are now preparing for their upcoming trials and their Nines campaign.

Haas is expected to play in the Perth Nines. AAP image, John Gass.

Haas is set to be joined by David Fifita, Anthony Milford, Xavier Coates, Herbie Farnworth, Jesse Arthars and Izaia Perese in Perth for the Nines tournament, while the rest of the squad fly to Rockhampton for their trial match against the CQ Capras.

"We want to send across a good team," Seibold said.

"We'll send a lot of those outside backs. We'll give them all an opportunity to pull the jersey on."