Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

WATCH LIVE: St Brendan’s v St Pat’s

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
12th Aug 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Brendan's College takes on St Patrick's College Mackay at 3.15pm today in what is a vital game for both teams.

St Brendan's have had a loss and a draw in their opening two games, while St Pat's have had two losses.

Today's clash will be livestreamed, as will the Cowboys Challenge game between the same two schools at 2pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the games before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

 

More stories

Payne Cup: 5 TCC players to watch in today's blockbuster

Payne Cup: St Pat's season on the line in Yeppoon

School Footy Show episode 2: Livestream highlights

aaron payne livestream aaryon payne cup cowboys challenge rugby league st brendan's college st patrick's college mackay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pub faces closure after COVID-19 breaches

        Premium Content Pub faces closure after COVID-19 breaches

        News POLICE found the pub owner had failed to register a COVID-19 safety plan, resulting in a massive fine.

        • 12th Aug 2020 1:14 PM
        Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        Premium Content Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        News A LISMORE doctor has slammed the Queensland Government, claiming they are risking...

        The Bachelor: Former Lismore woman could fall in love on TV

        Premium Content The Bachelor: Former Lismore woman could fall in love on TV

        News ONE of the contestants in The Bachelor 2020, which starts tonight, is a familiar...

        Search is on for the region’s best roadside produce stall

        Search is on for the region’s best roadside produce stall

        Business SOME of the roadside stalls are a work of art and the treasures within them can be...