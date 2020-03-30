‘Paying it forward’: Ballina eatery shows generosity

Mala, Danny Singh, Rohan and deepali of The Cove Restaurant in Ballina are helping those in need by launching a free meals program.

Mala, Danny Singh, Rohan and deepali of The Cove Restaurant in Ballina are helping those in need by launching a free meals program.

DESPITE his business seriously struggling, one Ballina restaurant owner is "just doing what he can" by providing free meals to those in need.

The Cove owner Danny Singh has also created an opportunity for the community to "pay it forward", with locals covering costs of some donated meals to also help keep Mr Singh's business going.

On Sunday, Mr Singh took to Facebook, posting: "Any elderly/single parents/financially struggling due to the pandemic at the moment and would like a free meal, please contact us on 6686 6594 or inbox us."

In just a few days, the cost of 270 meals has been covered by generous community members.

Mr Singh said they had received numerous requests for their donated meals.

"Many meals have gone out so far, we will keep doing this while we can," he said.

"With people starting to paying it forward and paying for those donated meals, it means we can totally be helping those who need it for longer.

"It's amazing to see the community come together like this."

Since the Federal Government brought in tougher restrictions to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 spread, The Cove was just one of many businesses forced to shut its doors and operate as a takeaway service only.

"All Ballina businesses are suffering, especially restaurants and clubs, but we can't do much," he said.

"I decided to offer the meal program to support the community who has supported our so well business over the years.

"We're downscaled our dinner menu and I've just put something simple and hearty out there and everything on our menu is $15 or under so it's affordable.

"Please do not feel bad or shy, these meals are free and are being paid for by other locals.

"We are in this together, we are all there for each other."

Rotary Club of Ballina on Richmond’s Julie lee, Col lee, Wayne Crawford, Robyn, Jodie and president Dave Harmon have partnered with The Cove 's free meal program. (Danny Singh is pictured in thte middle).

He said Rotary Club of Ballina on Richmond had just partnered with them and generously donated $2400 towards the cause.

"President Sir Dave Harmon and Sir Col Lee's donation is incredible. I need to thank Mark Ross too for helping to put the word around."

Find The Cove at 8/216 - 234 River Street, Ballina (next to RSL) from 7.30 - 11.30am (Tuesday - Sunday) and 4-8-30pm (Tuesday to Saturday).