Paying for news for the past 142 years

The Northern Star team led by editor David Kirkpatrick and working hard to bring you the latest news from around the region. Marc Stapelberg

OUR loyal newspaper readers will know The Northern Star has basically been a subscription business for the past 142 years.

For the cost of a couple of coins, you have been able to read an easily digestible summary of the news, events and sport on the Northern Rivers.

We are one of the largest newsrooms north of Newcastle.

And we operate, pretty much, 365 days a year.

We don't publish Good Friday and Christmas Day, but we have staff working both those days.

Unlike our competitors in the local media landscape, we don't take weekends or public holidays off, nor take a break while the cricket is on.

By and large newspaper readers don't begrudge digging into their pockets to buy local news.

For many, going to the shops and buying the Star is part of their morning ritual, just as going out in your PJs and picking it up from the front lawn is for home delivery customers.

But when it comes to online, there's an expectation all this expensive news gathering will be provided for free.

The world is rapidly changing though. You can't get all your Northern Rivers news by reading Facebook or Twitter.

Nor can you trust it when you have a scandal of the magnitude of the Cambridge Analytica debacle where 87 million Facebook users had their details shared to other parties.

While I know I could go to a dozen different digital news outlets and get the political story of the day from Canberra, or the latest updates about the Royal Family, the Star is really the only viable news source with the boots on the ground to cover this big patch properly.

And the current online deal is a screaming bargain at 50c per day.

So all those keyboard warriors on the free bandwagon; when was the last time you worked for free?