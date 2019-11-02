Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pregnant chihuahua called
Pregnant chihuahua called "Ratty" kicks back on a miniature chaise longue. Picture: Sabine Hohenhaus
Pets & Animals

‘Pawternity’ photo craze comes to Queensland

by Cloe Read
2nd Nov 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S come to this.

Flower-wreath adorned dogs, pregnant and splayed on a miniature lounge for an eternal keepsake of the milestone.

"Pawternity" photo shoots are the latest craze to gain momentum, with southeast Queensland pet lovers searching for professional photographers to immortalise their furry friends.

 

Gold Coast photographer Sabine Hohenhaus said she was seeing a huge shift in the popularity of animal shoots.

"I've seen a huge shift and rise in capturing all sorts of precious memories, which is also continuously growing in creativity - our fur babies are no exception," she said.

Ms Hohenhaus did her first dog maternity shoot with Ratty the chihuahua recently.

"I absolutely loved the experience and couldn't wipe the smile off my face. She was just the sweetest little dog."

Fellow photographer Brittany Pisa said pet maternity shoots and "newborn" puppy shoots were also popular.

More Stories

animals craze pawternity pets photo queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Northern Rivers households with the lowest incomes

        premium_icon The Northern Rivers households with the lowest incomes

        News WHICH Northern Rivers towns have the highest percentage of low income households?

        Fire victims told 'you are not forgotten'

        premium_icon Fire victims told 'you are not forgotten'

        Politics Governor General hears of fire heartache

        Construction to start soon on controversial development

        premium_icon Construction to start soon on controversial development

        News The development received widespread backlash from residents

        Students find out what it's like to fly a RAAF fighter jet

        premium_icon Students find out what it's like to fly a RAAF fighter jet

        Education "It's like a video game times 100 but you are inside the video game”