Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HAPPY ENDING: Two cavoodle puppies Ruby and Poncho who were allegedly stolen five weeks ago have been recovered on the Gold. Here Detectives Danny Hess and Alissa Hunt hold the recovered puppies.
HAPPY ENDING: Two cavoodle puppies Ruby and Poncho who were allegedly stolen five weeks ago have been recovered on the Gold. Here Detectives Danny Hess and Alissa Hunt hold the recovered puppies.
News

Pawfect result: Stolen puppies found after five weeks

Alison Paterson
12th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two dog lovers have received the best start to 2021 after their stolen puppies were found.

Five weeks ago, cavoodles Ruby and Poncho who were only seven weeks old at the time were stolen from their home in Kyogle.

Owner Carol Powell said the puppies were stolen around 5am on November 30, 2020.

Ms Powell said she and the puppies owners were devastated by the theft.

But she said they never lost hope that Ruby and Poncho would be safely recovered.

“It was the best phone call when I heard from the detectives on Friday night,” she said.

“Ruby and Poncho have been found safe and well, this has made my year.”

Ms Powell said the puppies had “grown heaps, but are still the same cute, cheeky and loveable Ruby and Poncho”.

“I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in getting them home,” Ms Powell said.

“It’s been a long, tough five weeks for everyone involved.”

A photo on social media showed Gold Coast detectives Danny Hess and Alissa Hunt with Ruby and Poncho.

Ms Powell said the assistance from Queenland Police had been wonderful.

It is understood investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

crime northern rivers crime police puppy theft
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nimbin man accused of kill threat against VIC premier

        Premium Content Nimbin man accused of kill threat against VIC premier

        Crime The man, whose identity was revealed in court, faces charges over emails sent to Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.

        Body of missing kayaker recovered by divers

        Premium Content Body of missing kayaker recovered by divers

        News Police divers worked with Police Rescue and SES to recover the body of woman who...

        82 roads either closed or under caution across our region

        82 roads either closed or under caution across our region

        News The Northern Rivers’ road network remains under severe pressure because of rain...

        New Year backlog results in wait for court matters

        Premium Content New Year backlog results in wait for court matters

        Crime Phones have been ringing out as a large number of inmates await their court...