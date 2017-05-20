22°
Pauly puts stereo back into stereotypes

Javier Encalada
| 20th May 2017 3:12 PM
PAULY: Paul Fenech is a comedian of Maltese and Aboriginal descent.
PAULY: Paul Fenech is a comedian of Maltese and Aboriginal descent.

ALL stereotypes will be sledged!

After a sell-out tour of the QLD coast in 2016, Logie-winning comedian, actor, producer, filmmaker and writer Paul Fenech, The New Crown Prince of Rude, returns with a new show: Pauly's Fat Pizza & Housos comedy spectacular.

This show is decribed as a 'bourbon-fuelled bogan subwoofer bonanza of comedy.'

The show offers crowd games, parody songs, stand-up comedy and never seen before footage to create a unique two hour multimedia comedy experience.

His alter egos Pauly and Franky Falzoni (plus other interesting characters) guarantee at least three people at every show will wet themselves laughing.

He first achieved prominence by winning third place in Sydney's annual Tropfest short film festival in 1995 for Pizza Man, based on his experiences as a pizza delivery driver.

His third television show for SBS, Housos, first aired in 2011. It won the award for Most Outstanding Light Entertainment Program at the 2014 Logie Awards.

Lismore Northern Star

