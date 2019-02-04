Menu
Hanson’s Brisbane office evacuated

by Renee Viellaris
4th Feb 2019 4:34 PM
PAULINE Hanson's Brisbane office has been evacuated after a suspicious package was found.

The package - believed to be personally addressed to the One Nation Leader - sparked emergency services personnel to evacuate the suite at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices (CPO).

It is understood Senator Hanson is on the road but her staff were among those told to leave the office.

The majority of Morrison Government Ministers use the CPO for official business when in town.

The Courier-Mail understands the package was opened by a staff member, who saw a white powder.

Police were immediately called, with up to 10 officers attending the incident. The whole suite was evacuated.

Senator Hanson's office has a protocol for serious risks and it was followed, it is understood.

It is considered to be the most serious threat Senator Hanson has faced.

It comes just weeks after several embassies in Melbourne and Canberra were sent suspicious packages.

