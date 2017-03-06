29°
Opinion

Pauline, do your homework: OPINION

Cathy Adams
| 6th Mar 2017 10:13 AM
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson offers some misguided advice. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson offers some misguided advice. (AAP Image/Richard Wainwright) NO ARCHIVING RICHARD WAINWRIGHT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SENATOR Pauline Hanson's recent comments on immunisation highlight what is at the core of a misguided anti-vaccination argument.

Her comments are at best ill-informed, and at worst, downright dangerous.

In an interview aired on ABC TV Ms Hanson said parents need to "make an informed decision".

She said: "What I've heard from parents and their concerns about it ... and what I have said is I advise parents to go out and do their own research with regards to this ... and I think people have a right to investigate themselves."

Really? Doesn't she think parents are already doing that? If not, how does she think parents should investigate?

Should we all pop into Bunnings for some supplies and whip up a laboratory in the back shed and conduct years and years of in-depth scientific research?

Or maybe get an online degree in medicine and gather decades of anecdotal evidence.

Or perhaps go sit in an intensive care unit as a tiny baby gasps for breath after contracting whooping cough and make your own conclusions.

Or is she referring to the Dr Google kind of research?

I am all for talking to as many people as you can before deciding to immunise your children. But make sure you talk to the right people.

Talk to doctors and nurses, talk to pediatricians, and experts in the field, because they have already spent years gathering scientific and anecdotal evidence.

Relying on a google search gives you only a snapshot of opinion. It does not give you the whole conversation.

Myths about the impacts of vaccine on a child do little more than cause angst and anguish for a parent who just want to do what's best for their child.

Most insulting about Ms Hanson's comments - "do your research" - is the insinuation a parent who has chosen to immunise their children has not done their research.

It buys into the conspiracy theory that the vast majority of people are ignorant and have had the wool pulled over their eyes by a medical community being paid-off by the big pharmaceutical companies.

I refuse to belief that my wonderful doctor, with decades of experience - who has shown nothing but heartfelt compassion and understanding to my family during a recent health scare - would then turn around and risk my child's life or well-being by pandering to the big pharmaceutical companies, lured by the promise of an extra few dollars.

I have a suggestion for Pauline ... do your research.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  anti-vaccination northern rivers politics opinion pauline hanson vaccination

Pauline, do your homework: OPINION

Pauline, do your homework: OPINION

HOW exactly does Ms Hanson advise we do our own research?

Pursuit: Two cars rammed by violent driver in Lismore

NSW police cars Coffs Harbour. 06 November 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate

Car pursuit ends with driver allegedly threatening police with knife

Vet, businessman, life-savers speak up on shark mitigation

A 3.8metre great white swims off Fingal Head on December 19, 2016

Federal Inquiry attracted less than 20 submissions nationally

Take the little ones to a movie date with Peppa

AT THE BEACH: A scene from the movie Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience: Peppa's Australian Holiday.

Peppa Pig is coming to Australia

Local Partners

HISTORY: Bloch sisters were writers for RAN

TENTERFIELD duo worked as clerks before they enlisted in the Second World War.

From anorexia to yoga queen: an anonymous tale

Portrait of Aurora Blue by Rebecca Ryan.

Inspiring women uncovered at the Lismore Women's Festival.

Lismore Women's Festival: What's on this week

Yoga is one activity on the program for the festival.

The festival is on now, featuring a variety of exciting events

Take the little ones to a movie date with Peppa

AT THE BEACH: A scene from the movie Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience: Peppa's Australian Holiday.

Peppa Pig is coming to Australia

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

TEAM: Farmer Matt Everest and Mullum Farmers Market staff Sarah Kinneally and Gavin Powell plus stall assistant Tammy Ayres at a recent Mullum Farmers Market.

Where to get great coffee and fresh local produce from.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

AFTER a US cinema banned Beauty and the Beast for featuring a gay character, Russian politicians are also on the war path.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

BOOKS: Settle in for a tale of lies, mystery and murder

Our review of The Slow Waltz of Turtles

Jungle diet hits the spot

Casey Donovan has lost 11 per cent of her body weight in the jungle.

THE stars of I’m A Celebrity are shedding the kilos.

MARRIED AT FIRST SLIGHT: Sleazy jaunt after ‘frigid’ insult

Married At First Sight’s Anthony shocks viewers by calling Nadia ‘frigid’ during the commitment ceremony.

Married At First Sight is getting really nasty.

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rules contestants Lama and Sarah.

MKR's instant restaurants wrap up and an NCIS favourite returns.

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

613 Seery Road, Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Owners bought elsewhere!

1/25 Julian Rocks Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $580,000 to...

Light-filled residence, an ideal investment or for first home buyers wanting to enter the Byron Bay market. Ideal for small and growing families! Peacefully...

Luxury Living, Premium Location

1/1 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 2 $895,000 to...

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT Set in a fabulous position backing onto the Ocean Shores Golf Course and adjacent to the Country Club, this luxurious split level home offers...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING - Please do net enter the property prior If you are looking for a special retreat-like property...

Revealed: our best architect homes

Whale House by Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

Byron Bay property takes out House of the Year in awards

Super highway service centre on sale for $35 million

Offers of at least $35 million are expected for Ballina's upcoming highway fuel and service centre.

Ballina Highway Service Centre to be 'the best in Australia'

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!