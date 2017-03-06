Pauline, do your homework: OPINION

SENATOR Pauline Hanson's recent comments on immunisation highlight what is at the core of a misguided anti-vaccination argument.

Her comments are at best ill-informed, and at worst, downright dangerous.

In an interview aired on ABC TV Ms Hanson said parents need to "make an informed decision".

She said: "What I've heard from parents and their concerns about it ... and what I have said is I advise parents to go out and do their own research with regards to this ... and I think people have a right to investigate themselves."

Really? Doesn't she think parents are already doing that? If not, how does she think parents should investigate?

Should we all pop into Bunnings for some supplies and whip up a laboratory in the back shed and conduct years and years of in-depth scientific research?

Or maybe get an online degree in medicine and gather decades of anecdotal evidence.

Or perhaps go sit in an intensive care unit as a tiny baby gasps for breath after contracting whooping cough and make your own conclusions.

Or is she referring to the Dr Google kind of research?

I am all for talking to as many people as you can before deciding to immunise your children. But make sure you talk to the right people.

Talk to doctors and nurses, talk to pediatricians, and experts in the field, because they have already spent years gathering scientific and anecdotal evidence.

Relying on a google search gives you only a snapshot of opinion. It does not give you the whole conversation.

Myths about the impacts of vaccine on a child do little more than cause angst and anguish for a parent who just want to do what's best for their child.

Most insulting about Ms Hanson's comments - "do your research" - is the insinuation a parent who has chosen to immunise their children has not done their research.

It buys into the conspiracy theory that the vast majority of people are ignorant and have had the wool pulled over their eyes by a medical community being paid-off by the big pharmaceutical companies.

I refuse to belief that my wonderful doctor, with decades of experience - who has shown nothing but heartfelt compassion and understanding to my family during a recent health scare - would then turn around and risk my child's life or well-being by pandering to the big pharmaceutical companies, lured by the promise of an extra few dollars.

I have a suggestion for Pauline ... do your research.