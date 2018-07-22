Pogba sensationally snubbed as new United skipper

JOSE Mourinho has confirmed Antonio Valencia will be his club captain for the coming season.

Michael Carrick was the official skipper for the last campaign - although he hardly played while the armband was shared around with Valencia, 32, usually wearing it.

There have been calls from some quarters for Paul Pogba, 25, to take over after his inspirational speeches helped France win the World Cup.

But the Special One will stick to the pecking order with Valencia, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata tasked with keeping discipline.

Mourinho said: "The captain was Valencia last season, I think he's going to be the captain and when he doesn't play we have to make decisions.

"It depends on who is on the pitch, if Chris Smalling is, if Ashley Young is, if Ander Herrera is or Juan Mata is.

"If they are on the pitch we have an option.

"Nemanja Matic has all the attributes to be Manchester United captain as well but he arrived only one year ago.

"But I never care much about the captaincy, I care more about the life in the dressing room and the leaders.

"The armband means what it means."