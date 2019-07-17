Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Paul Pisasale stone-faced for first day in the dock

by Kelmeny Fraser
17th Jul 2019 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAUL Pisasale, once the animated mayor of Ipswich, sat straight-faced in the dock at Court 35 of the Brisbane District Court.

He showed no expression throughout day one of his criminal trial on extortion charges yesterday.

Paul Pisasale extortion trial begins in Brisbane District Court

His appearance in the dock follows a more than two-year absence from public life since the politician spectacularly resigned in his hospital gown.

Paul Pisasale appeared in court after almost two years out of public life. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Paul Pisasale appeared in court after almost two years out of public life. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Detectives from the Crime and Corruption Commission pounced soon after the shock resignation, charging the former mayor with extortion.

Pisasale has lived a quiet existence ever since, retreating behind the walls of his family home in the Ipswich suburb of Brassall.

His reclusive lifestyle is a world apart from the reputation he once enjoyed, as one of Australia's most high profile city mayors.

At his most popular, Pisasale was re-elected with more than 80 per cent of the vote, solidifying a 26-year innings at council.

But yesterday, the 67-year-old sat quietly in the dock, straight faced, as the District Court jury listened to intercepted telephone conversations he had with a Sydney taxi driver, from whom he allegedly tried to extort money to help a Chinese-born woman he had just met.

That woman, Yutian Li, who is also known as Angela, joined him in the dock yesterday. Dressed in a knee-length coat and hair pulled back in a ponytail, she sat at the far end of the dock - three seats down - beside her interpreter.

To Pisasale's right sat co-accused Ipswich solicitor Cameron McKenzie.

The three, who have each been accused of extortion, did not speak with each other or even make eye contact throughout the day's evidence.

More Stories

court criminal charges extortion claims ipswich mayor paul pisasale

Top Stories

    House destroyed in early morning fire

    premium_icon House destroyed in early morning fire

    News Police are investigating the cause of the fire which destroyed a home this morning.

    Why the new Michael Hutchence doco had to be sad

    premium_icon Why the new Michael Hutchence doco had to be sad

    Movies Director brings the film to Splendour in the Grass this weekend

    • 17th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    Police seek dash cam footage for fire at Lennox Head home

    premium_icon Police seek dash cam footage for fire at Lennox Head home

    Crime Emergency services were called shortly before 7am

    Splendour musicians vow to spread news of search for Theo

    Splendour musicians vow to spread news of search for Theo

    Crime A new campaign has been launched in search for missing backpacker