Crime

Ex-mayor Paul Pisasale hit with nine more charges

by Kelmeny Fraser
10th Aug 2018 6:21 PM
FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has been slapped with nine further charges, including corruption and multiple counts of fraud.

Pisasale, who quit the job after being stopped with $50,000 cash at a Melbourne Airport in May last year, is already facing 14 charges following an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission probe.

He is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 13.

The CCC has also laid further charges against Brisbane barrister Sam Di Carlo.

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale at an earlier court appearance
It issued a release this afternoon stating a 61-year-old Eight Mile Plains man would face one additional charge of official corruption contrary to Section 87 of the Criminal Code.

He is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 28.

Di Carlo is already facing charges including money laundering, perjury, possessing ammunition and restricted drugs.

Pisasale was charged with corruption in October, with the Director of Public Prosecutions expected to substitute the charges with multiple secret commission charges.

He is also on existing fraud and perjury charges.

The CCC's investigation has now resulted in 15 people being charged with 86 offences.

