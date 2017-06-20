Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

WOULD you like to ask Paul McCartney a question?

The music icon will be holding a special Facebook Live fan event with Tim Minchin, answering fan questions.

McCartney will also be revealing the dates and venues for his first tour of Australia and New Zealand since 1993.

One on One is the current concert tour by the English singer-songwriter that began on April 2016 and it has travelled through the United States, Canada, Argentina, Spain, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Paul McCartney is set to announce details of his One On One Tour. MJ KIM

The set list for the tour, according to its Wikipedia page, includes songs such as A Hard Day's Night; Can't Buy Me Love; Here, There and Everywhere (not played since Desert Trip); Love Me Do, Lady Madonna; Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da; Let It Be and Yesterday from a total of 32 songs.

The Facebook Live event will be held tomorrow Wednesday from 7.30pm AEST at facebook.com/paulmccartney.

Fans are welcome to submit questions for Paul McCartney via his Facebook page.

A selection of questions will be answered by Paul McCartney during the Facebook Live fan event.