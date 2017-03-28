Paul Capsis to reopen Brunswick Picture House

AUSTRALIAN cabaret sensation Paul Capsis is coming back to the Northern Rivers with his cabaret show Addicted to the Nightlife.

Capsis performed the show last December at Lismore City Hall in two sold out performances to mark the beginning of the Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

Capsis made headlines around the country this year with box office and critics adoring the latest production of Cabaret, The Musical, where he plays the MC.

His show is part of the Easter Weekend Grand Re-Opening of the Brunswick Picture House, announced today.

Brunswick Picture House

Easter Long Weekend Program:

All-ages Really Good Good Friday Circus Bonanza - Friday, 14 April 2pm

This all-ages gala of epic proportions will make you laugh until your belly hurts and then a little bit more.

Be amazed and astonished as this extravaganza of local and international circus performers razzle and dazzle their way into your hearts and tickle your funny bones.

Tailored for the young and tailor-made for the young at heart, this show will have every child and inner-child rolling in the aisles and gasping for more.

Return of Cheeky Cabaret: Saturday, 15 April 7pm & Sunday, 16 April 8pm

Set your faces to stunned and be utterly mesmerised as we deliver once again a red-letter evening that's guaranteed to have you up on your feet.

You'll be bumping hips and shaking your booty on the way in, dancing, tumbling and somersaulting on the way out.

An uninhibited, bawdy extravaganza of daredevil feats and delectable divas with plenty of Va Va Voom!

Paul Capsis: Addicted to the Nightlife: Sunday, 16 April 6pm

Read our review of Addictied to Nightlife here.

At Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal Street, Brunswick Heads. For details visit brunswickpicturehouse.com.