29°
News

Paul Capsis to reopen Brunswick Picture House

Javier Encalada
| 28th Mar 2017 11:42 AM
Cabaret performer Paul Capsis will perform at Lismore City Hall on December 29.
Cabaret performer Paul Capsis will perform at Lismore City Hall on December 29.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSTRALIAN cabaret sensation Paul Capsis is coming back to the Northern Rivers with his cabaret show Addicted to the Nightlife.

Capsis performed the show last December at Lismore City Hall in two sold out performances to mark the beginning of the Tropical Fruits Festival 2016.

Capsis made headlines around the country this year with box office and critics adoring the latest production of Cabaret, The Musical, where he plays the MC.

His show is part of the Easter Weekend Grand Re-Opening of the Brunswick Picture House, announced today.

Brunswick Picture House
Brunswick Picture House

Easter Long Weekend Program:

  • All-ages Really Good Good Friday Circus Bonanza - Friday, 14 April 2pm

This all-ages gala of epic proportions will make you laugh until your belly hurts and then a little bit more.

Be amazed and astonished as this extravaganza of local and international circus performers razzle and dazzle their way into your hearts and tickle your funny bones.

Tailored for the young and tailor-made for the young at heart, this show will have every child and inner-child rolling in the aisles and gasping for more.

  • Return of Cheeky Cabaret: Saturday, 15 April 7pm & Sunday, 16 April 8pm

Set your faces to stunned and be utterly mesmerised as we deliver once again a red-letter evening that's guaranteed to have you up on your feet.

You'll be bumping hips and shaking your booty on the way in, dancing, tumbling and somersaulting on the way out.

An uninhibited, bawdy extravaganza of daredevil feats and delectable divas with plenty of Va Va Voom!

  • Paul Capsis: Addicted to the Nightlife: Sunday, 16 April 6pm

Read our review of Addictied to Nightlife here.

 

 

At Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal Street, Brunswick Heads. For details visit brunswickpicturehouse.com.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  addicted to the nightilfe byron bay easter northern rivers entertainment paul capsis whatson

Residents icy over towering ski jump

Residents icy over towering ski jump

'IT'S outrageous, it looks like something that belongs in a theme park'.

Hospital bed shed outrage continues

Used hospital beds are packed into containers by Rotary volunteers at Brisbane's Durack Store and Yard before the items are donated to medical centres in Asia and Africa.

Hospital beds could be donated to charity

Greyhound reform recommendations to be adopted

Race 8, winner was No 3, Nangar Thunder at the Grafton Greyhound track on Saturday, 21st January, 2017.

All but one of the 122 recommendations of the panel to be adopted

Paul Capsis to reopen Brunswick Picture House

Cabaret performer Paul Capsis will perform at Lismore City Hall on December 29.

Cabaret star brings back his latest solo show

Local Partners

Shock after police officer's sudden death

THE Tweed has lost one of its heroes and a young family must now continue without a father and husband.

Child care cost relief for families

Family silhouettes in nature.

10,000 families to benefit child care reform

The Lyrical, beyond the 'F' word

Roots, Hip-Hop and Reggae artist Karl Smith, also known as The Lyrical.

Hiphop artist brings his latest music to the area

Paul Capsis to reopen Brunswick Picture House

Cabaret performer Paul Capsis will perform at Lismore City Hall on December 29.

Cabaret star brings back his latest solo show

Rock'n Through The Ages on stage

Rock'n Through The Ages is coming to Ballina on Easter Saturday.

A show designed for Baby Boomers in mind

The Lyrical, beyond the 'F' word

Hiphop, reggae and roots artist from Queensland brings his latest music to the area

Paul Capsis to reopen Brunswick Picture House

Cabaret performer Paul Capsis will perform at Lismore City Hall on December 29.

Cabaret star brings back his latest solo show

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

&quot;THE ICONIC HOME TO WICKED WEASEL - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Plenty of properties to thumb through in tomorrow's paper

Find your dream home in our property guide in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

Grab a cuppa, get the Weekend Star and check out the property pages

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!