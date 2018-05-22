Paul Capsis goes on stage as Quentin Crisp

LIVING in a filthy apartment, well passed his youth and unequivocally broke, Quentin Crisp (1908-1999) managed to become a trail-blaizing icon of human rights using his best assets: the darkest of humour and a sharp sense of style.

In Tim Fountain's Resident Alien, the legendary author of The Naked Civil Servant opens the door to his famously filthy New York apartment for an unforgettable heart to heart about life as only he knows it.

Starring five-time Helpmann Award-winner Paul Capsis as Crisp, and directed by Green Room Award-winner Gary Abrahams, Resident Alien shares Quentin's unforgettable philosophies.

Capsis is excited to bring the show to Lismore.

"Oh My God, i can't wait!” he said.

"You could say it's a monologue, you could even call it a lecture.

'It's basically all of his work his writing verbatum, taken word for word from his books, lectures, talks, and thing that have been recorded.

"But he also kept repeating the same thing, over and over, he never changed his speeches, so it's literally word for word as Quentin said them.”

Resident Evil is a theatre piece where audiences meet Crisp at his filthy apartment in New York at the end of his life.

The 90-something hasn't clean up his place for aeons and the venue is a mix of glamour and filth.

Capsis said the theatre piece starts when Crisp is alone in his apartment, while getting ready to go out.

"He would meet people and get them to pay for his lunch so they can ask him questions about all sorts of things, which people used to do when he was alive,” he said.

Crisp was big critic of celebrities and people in power, Capsis said.

"He had a very dry way of talking about celebrities and people in power,” he said.

"He was very acerbic and accurate about the way he described thing,s but he used to deliver it in a way that was very ambiguous, so people could not tell if he was being nasty or he was being funny, or whether he actually liked the people he was talking about.

"He talked about a lot of figures in history, like Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher, Eva Peron and Oprah.”