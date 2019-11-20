Paul Antonio decides whether he’ll run again

MAYOR Paul Antonio has announced he will seek another term in charge of Toowoomba Regional Council at the 2020 local government elections.

Announcing his campaign yesterday, Cr Antonio said the region's water security would be a major focus if re-elected and that he wanted to be around "to drive the water agenda".

"There are so many opportunities, and although we've got water (security) to 2049, I think now's the time we need firm, strong, positive leadership to push that agenda forward," he said.

"So I will be standing on March 28 in 2020, and I do hope that the result is similar (to last term's). I'm not taking anything for granted. I will work in the same way that I have worked, very hard for this community, and I really look forward to serving the Toowoomba community one more time."

Cr Antonio acknowledged that one day, it would rain.

"In fact, it will flood. But we must not forget that we do need water, we do need to build infrastructure, and we need to be right in (the Federal Government's) face to make sure it happens for us."

The 2020 local government elections will be Cr Antonio's 12th, after he began his career as a councillor, standing for the Millmerran Shire Council in 1982.

"I was reared in a hardworking family. I do not come from the chardonnay set. I'm a very average person and I'm proud of that," he said.

He said that if elected, it would probably be his last.

"I'm not a Donald Trump or anything like that," he said.

"I think that I really want to serve one more term - and I think the next term I will be really focusing on nurturing our young people and bringing them through."

Cr Antonio also turned his attention to the fires affecting the region, saying there should be more hazard reduction burns in the winter, as indigenous people had once done.

His current term in council was not without its controversy.

The mayor was fined $14,360 after the Local Government Regional Conduct Review Panel found he had engaged in misconduct with regard to his dealings with Inland Rail.

If he wins, it will be his third term in the council's top job.

Currently, no other candidate entered the mayoral race.

Back in 2016, Cr Antonio surged to victory with more than 75 per cent of the vote.