Patty Griffin confirms Lismore show

TOURING: Patty Griffin is an American singer-songwriter known for her stripped-down songwriting style in folk music. Michael Wilson

AMERICAN singer-songwriter Patty Griffin has confirmed a Northern Rivers show as part of her upcoming Australia tour.

For the first time in more than a decade, the popular singer songwriter will bring her live show to Lismore in March 2020.

Last in Australia in 2008 for sold-out shows, Patty Griffin has attracted a cult-following with her intimately passionate performance style, telling heartfelt stories with her vivid, powerful vocal.

Over the course of two decades, the Grammy Award-winner - and seven-time nominee - has crafted nine classic studio albums and two live collections.

In 2007, Griffin received the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, and her album Children Running Through won the award for Best Album.

In 2011, Griffin's release Downtown Church won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Gospel Album.

Griffin is from Maine, nearby the Penobscot Native American reservation.

The youngest child in her family, with six older siblings, she bought a guitar for $50 at age 16.

After a six-year marriage that ended in 1994, Griffin began playing in Boston coffee houses and was scouted by A&M Records, which signed her on the strength of her demo tape.

When the finished studio recordings were submitted to A&M, the company executives thought it was overproduced, so producer Nile Rodgers and A&M instead released a stripped-down reworking of her demo tape as the album Living with Ghosts.

Widely regarded among the best singer-songwriters of her era, this year's self-titled album, Patty Griffin collects songs written during and in the aftermath of profound personal crisis, several years in which she battled - and ultimately defeated - cancer.

Griffin's universal songbook has been covered by Kelly Clarkson, Dixie Chicks, Miranda Lambert, Melissa Etheridge, Susan Boyle, and more.

She has also collaborated with a wide range of prolific artists, among them Emmylou Harris, Robert Plant, Jack Ingram, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.