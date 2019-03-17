Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The watermelon peperomia is great for spaces like desktops.
The watermelon peperomia is great for spaces like desktops. iStock
Gardening

Patterned plant is perfect for smaller spaces

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
17th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

There is a wonderful array of different foliage types and colours to choose from when it comes to indoor plants. If you're after an indoor plant with fascinating leaf patterns, then look out for a watermelon peperomia (peperomia argyreia). It's easy to see why they're given their name, as their fleshy leaves look delightfully like watermelon skin.

Initially a difficult-to-source collector's plant, they're becoming easier to find and make a hardy indoor plant. Not growing much taller than 30cm, they're great for smaller spaces like desktops. Here are steps to help keep the plant flourishing:

Choose a well-drained pot and use good-quality potting mix.

Position the pot in a brightly lit spot, away from direct sunlight.

Keep the potting mix slightly moist. Don't allow the potting mix to become waterlogged.

Watermelon peperomias are relatively slow growing, so can be left in the same pot for several years.

Feed plants from spring to autumn with liquid plant food.

Angie Thomas is a horticulturist at Yates.

angie thomas gardening indoor plants in my garden pot plants watermelon peperomia
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Lismore hospital fatal shooting investigation underway

    premium_icon Lismore hospital fatal shooting investigation underway

    News SES will also join the search to comb the area for any evidence to help with the investigation.

    Hazel hits a healthy 105 years

    Hazel hits a healthy 105 years

    News Hard work, no booze, no ciggies, secret to long lifer

    • 17th Mar 2019 12:21 PM
    Do you want to know what love is? Find out at the theatre

    premium_icon Do you want to know what love is? Find out at the theatre

    Whats On New show includes anonymous local love stories

    • 17th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Talented young musician releases debut song

    premium_icon Talented young musician releases debut song

    Music Emmagen Rain is only 11 years of age