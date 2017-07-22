Patrons feel dirtier after using public shower facilities

ONE week on and the Lismore Transit Centre bathrooms have seen no improvement.

Patrons are furious with the state of the showers and toilet facilities and say they are unacceptable for such a highly utilised precinct.

One Lismore local who regularly uses the facility said she was absolutely horrified that after one week the showers were still in such a disgusting state.

"You wouldn't want to use the facilities, you'd feel dirtier showering there," she said.

"That amount of mould and disgusting, dirty shower scum that's in the shower isn't possible to develop in a couple of hours."

One week on since the Lismore Echo exposed the state of the Lismore Transit Centre bathrooms, residents are outraged the showers and other facilities are still so disgusting. Samantha Poate

The disgruntled resident said she blames the contractors and believes they are not doing their jobs properly.

"(Council) seems more worried about upsetting the contractors than the fact that they actually aren't doing their job," she said.

Lismore City Council's Manager of Civic Services, Darren Patch said council is aware of the situation and is currently in discussions to improve the state of these facilities.

"It has come to my attention that the showers aren't up to scratch, so we are trying to address that now," Mr Patch said.

"We're in negotiations and discussions with the sub contractor to lift the level of service down there because we do realise it is not up to standards."

"We are giving the option for the contractor to lift their service up to where it should be, then we will be monitoring that more closely than what we have in the past."

Mr Patch said he thinks the reason for the mess is that the contractors underestimated the amount of time required to clean these facilities.

"We are trying to put extra resources in to lift the level of service," he said.

Council predicts the community will see a significant improvement within a week.

"If they are still not happy with the level service, we will certainly take that on board and try and improve it," Mr Patch said.