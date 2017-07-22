20°
News

Patrons feel dirtier after using public shower facilities

Samantha Poate
| 22nd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Lismore Transit Centre. Photo: Google Maps.
Lismore Transit Centre. Photo: Google Maps. Marnie Johnston

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE week on and the Lismore Transit Centre bathrooms have seen no improvement.

Patrons are furious with the state of the showers and toilet facilities and say they are unacceptable for such a highly utilised precinct.

One Lismore local who regularly uses the facility said she was absolutely horrified that after one week the showers were still in such a disgusting state.

"You wouldn't want to use the facilities, you'd feel dirtier showering there," she said.

"That amount of mould and disgusting, dirty shower scum that's in the shower isn't possible to develop in a couple of hours."

 

One week on since the Lismore Echo exposed the state of the Lismore Transit Centre bathrooms, residents are outraged the showers and other facilities are still so disgusting.
One week on since the Lismore Echo exposed the state of the Lismore Transit Centre bathrooms, residents are outraged the showers and other facilities are still so disgusting. Samantha Poate

The disgruntled resident said she blames the contractors and believes they are not doing their jobs properly.

"(Council) seems more worried about upsetting the contractors than the fact that they actually aren't doing their job," she said.

Lismore City Council's Manager of Civic Services, Darren Patch said council is aware of the situation and is currently in discussions to improve the state of these facilities.

"It has come to my attention that the showers aren't up to scratch, so we are trying to address that now," Mr Patch said.

 

One week on since the Lismore Echo exposed the state of the Lismore Transit Centre bathrooms, residents are outraged the showers and other facilities are still so disgusting.
One week on since the Lismore Echo exposed the state of the Lismore Transit Centre bathrooms, residents are outraged the showers and other facilities are still so disgusting. Samantha Poate

"We're in negotiations and discussions with the sub contractor to lift the level of service down there because we do realise it is not up to standards."

"We are giving the option for the contractor to lift their service up to where it should be, then we will be monitoring that more closely than what we have in the past."

Mr Patch said he thinks the reason for the mess is that the contractors underestimated the amount of time required to clean these facilities.

"We are trying to put extra resources in to lift the level of service," he said.

Council predicts the community will see a significant improvement within a week.

"If they are still not happy with the level service, we will certainly take that on board and try and improve it," Mr Patch said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore city council lismore transit centre northern rivers public toilets

Yarn bombing furore shines light on upcoming Kyogle yarn fest

Yarn bombing furore shines light on upcoming Kyogle yarn...

A GUERILLA effort to promote an upcoming yarn bomb festival has been stunningly successful even though one work was hacked to pieces.

Online job adverts grow for health and technology

HEALTHLY CAREER: SCU graduate Sam Mitchell (far right) works with NeuroMoves. Mr Mitchell has a masters degree in clinical exercise physiology and is inspired to help people get the best and healthiest lifestyle they can.

Online job adverts jump for health careers

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Hinterland adventures Bangalow Markets

Where to get fresh local produce and great coffee from

DAY 1 WRAP: Fashions leave little to the imagination

Ali Herden, Keisja Divett, Megan Magill and Cassie Durham, of Canberra at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Sunny weather means the young gets restless and raunchy at Splendour

Local Partners

Sneaky $1 parking hike takes motorists by surprise

"I AM disappointed to hear that perhaps the sign wasn't placed there to let people know that the price change was coming," mayor Isaac Smith said.

Splendour punters warned to stay safe at the beach

SURF lifesavers have issued a warning to the thousands of festival revellers expected to hit the beach over the weekend.

Alcohol, drugs and swimming can be a deadly combination

Local band kicks-off Splendour 2017 with a bang

WHARVES: The rock-indie band got to open up music proceedings at Splendour in the Grass 2017, near Byron Bay.

Lennox-based band WHARVES played its biggest show yet

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Ten things to do in Ballina, Byron Bay and Lismore this week

The 1975 perform to a huge crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2014. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Spending a week in the Northern Rivers? Check this list out

PICS: Bands and audience on Day 1 of Splendour in the Grass

Check out different bands from Day 1 at Splendour.

PHOTOS: Day 1 Splendour in the Grass socials

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Did we take your photo?

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

Eddie McGuire at the Million Dollar Lunch annual fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Foundation in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Footy Show axes Craig Hutchison, Sam Newman survives

Heavy traffic on highway for Splendour

TAKE IT EASY: Splendour in the Grass traffic can be heavy so stay relaxed when behind the wheel. Photo Megan Mackander / Caboolture News

Keep calm and relax in Splendour traffic

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,150,000

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $1,000,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,150,000

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Prime Land With Stunning Ocean Views

1/404 Old Byron Bay Road, Newrybar 2479

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Located in one of the most exclusive and tightly held addresses in the region 'Old Byron Bay Road, Newrybar'. This is a rare opportunity to secure this beautiful...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."