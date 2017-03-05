Patients needed for university diabetes study

IF YOU have diabetes or high blood sugar levels consider taking part in a Lismore breathing study.

Southern Cross University researchers are investigating the potential benefits of breathing low oxygen air in the management of high blood sugar levels.

Men and women aged 18-65 years with type-2 diabetes or a fasting blood sugar level above 6.0 mM will need to be able to attend the Lismore campus.

"We hope to see that simulating a high altitude environment, with a lower oxygen concentration in the air, has a beneficial effect on people with higher than normal blood glucose levels," lead researcher Charl Neuhoff said.

Participants will breathe through a mask with air provided by a hypoxicator, which simulates the air found at 3000 metres above sea level.

The hypoxicator works by increasing the amount of nitrogen in the air, thereby reducing the concentration of oxygen, which is not harmful to the body.

The participant will be sitting in a chair and wearing a breathing mask during the session.

The research has two phases. Phase One is to investigate the acute effect of hypoxia intervention. Participants will be given a one hour intervention session per week, for four weeks.

Phase Two is to determine the effects of eight weeks intervention with three one-hour sessions per week.

The research has been approved by the Human Research Ethics Committee of Southern Cross University.

Mr Neuhoff is a postgraduate researcher in the School of Health and Human Sciences.

For more information about the study contact Mr Neuhoff on 0404 762 986 or Shi Zhou on 02 6620 3991.