EMERGENCY crews were called to Ballina this afternoon after reports an assault had occurred on River St.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said crews were called shortly after 2.15pm to reports of an assault.

“One patient has been transported to Ballina Hospital,” he said.

It is understood NSW Police officers are still at the scene.

More information to come.