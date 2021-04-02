Patient back in hospital after quarantine escape

Police were called in to track down a patient who left Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital after being identified as a close contact of a COVID case.

Queensland Police were called in to track down a patient from Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital who left quarantine after being identified as a close contact of a COVID case.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski confirmed the incident during a press conference on Friday morning.

"Health had identified a person had left the Princess Alexandra Hospital, we tracked that person down yesterday at New Farm," he said.

"She's been returned under quarantine direction to the PA hospital."

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the quarantine jumper was tested on March 30 and returned a negative result.

Mr Gollschewski said there had been no enforcement action taken in relation to COVID operations in the last 24 hours.

"While we have handed out 1300 masks, we only had to take enforcement action on two occasions - very pleasing across the state," he said.

A patient was returned to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after leaving quarantine. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Meanwhile, police have issued more than 500 speeding fines in just 24 hours, including three motorists travelling more than 60kmh over the speed limit in Rockhampton.

As part of the state's Easter road safety enforcement campaign officers issued 524 fines and nabbed three men on Yamba Rd, Rockhampton, driving at excessive speeds.

Police said at 8.45pm a 19-year-old Rockhampton man, 19, was driving a Ford Falcon at 141kmh in a 70 zone.

Two hours later, at 10.46pm, a 20-year-old Rockhampton man driving a Subaru was caught driving 125kmh in a 60kmh zone

Both men received a $1245 fine with eight demerit points and a six-month licence suspension.

At 10pm a 38-year-old Rockhampton man driving a Holden Commodore has been served a notice to appear for drink driving (0.082) and speeding at 133km/hr in a 70 zone.

Police have charged 48 drivers across the state with drink driving.

Road Policing Command Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder said road safety was the responsibility of every motorist. Every decision you make on the road counts and drivers who decide to speed, risk their own and the lives of others.

"Slow down and arrive safely this Easter," he said.

