Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BROKEN ARM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a patient to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment following a quad bike rollover.
BROKEN ARM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a patient to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment following a quad bike rollover. Contributed
News

Patient airlifted after colliding with a cow on a quad bike

Aden Stokes
by
19th Feb 2019 7:05 PM

A PERSON had to be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon after colliding on their quad bike with a cow.

At 1.49pm, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the scene of a quad bike rollover on a property north west of Rockhampton.

The Rescue 300 crew arrived on scene about 270km from Rockhampton to treat the patient for a suspected fracture to their right humerus (suspected broken arm) received in the incident just after noon today.

The patient was then treated by the on-board paramedic and doctor before being airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment.

quad bike accident racq capricorn helicopter rescue service rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    OMG it's Oma: Cyclone to bring extreme rain, hazardous surf

    premium_icon OMG it's Oma: Cyclone to bring extreme rain, hazardous surf

    Weather REGARDLESS of where the cyclone tracks it will "flex it's muscles from a distance, whipping up large waves and heavy swell" with some predicting 500mm of rain.

    FIRE UPDATE: Latest news from Tabulam fire

    FIRE UPDATE: Latest news from Tabulam fire

    News Firefighters continue vigilance as Tabulam fires continue blazing

    33-year-old motorcyclist dies after hitting cow

    premium_icon 33-year-old motorcyclist dies after hitting cow

    News A report for the Coroner will be prepared

    Search suspended for missing swimmer

    premium_icon Search suspended for missing swimmer

    News The 69-year-old went missing on Saturday during a morning swim