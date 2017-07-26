Patience urged as road flood repair will take years

A landslip and road damage on Wyrallah Road caused by recent heavy rain continues to leave Wyrallah closed to the public.

IT could take years for Lismore to repair damage caused to its roads network in the March flood.

It was estimated more than $30 million worth of damage occured to the 1200km of council roads due to major landslips and culvert washouts.

So far the council has prioritised emergency repairs and patching since the flood to provide some relief.

The council has submitted a two-stage natural disaster application to the NSW Government.

Stage one is for immediate rural roads with significant damage and stage two is for all other repairs across the road network.

Under the Commonwealth-State National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements, flood repairs are required to be undertaken by contractors.

This is to ensure the council can continue its normal roadworks program and not neglect other roads that also need attention.

The NSW Government has approved funding for the first claim of eight priority roads.

Boatharbour Road

Keerrong Road (x2)

Koonorigan Road (x2)

Oakey Creek Road

Caniaba Road

Terania Creek Road (x4)

Mountain Top Road (x2)

Tuntable Creek Road

Work on these roads is expected to begin in the next month or two, with the aim to have the roads completed by the end of 2018.

Stage two of the flood disaster claim is still awaiting approval from the State Government and is predicted to take two years to complete.

The council hopes to have an answer by the end of August, so they can commence the process of engaging contractors to undertake the repairs.

Once the natural disaster funding comes through, residents will see a hive of activity across the council area as contractors get to work.

Schedules and timelines will be updated on the website www.lismore.nsw.gov.au