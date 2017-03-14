Pathways to safety through one coordinated site

Lismore is one of 27 areas in NSW offering help for domestic violence victims via a single point of contact to receive tailored, multi-agency support with the roll out of a new Safer Pathway site.

PEOPLE experiencing domestic and family violence will now have a single point of contact to receive tailored, multi-agency support with the roll out of a new Safer Pathway site.

Rather than the traumatised victim having to navigate their way through the often maze-like government bureaucracy to stay safe from violence, Safer Pathway aims to create a coordinated response where agencies work pro-actively to provide victims with the support they need, without having to repeat their story multiple times.

Richmond LAC local coordination point and safety coordinator, Kellie Young said the Safer Pathway brings together a number of government agencies who take an active role to assist women and children considered at high risk of harm.

"The safety action phase meetings are specifically for women and children at serious threat, such as death or disability,” she said.

"The whole aim is to prevent or lessen that serious threat by lessoning the risk and enhancing their safety.”

Launched by the NSW Government in September 2014, Safer Pathway puts the safety of victims and their children at the centre of the response.

Ms Young said the Safer Pathway involves a safety assessment tool which is consistent across the state.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Pru Goward and Member for Lismore, Thomas George announced on Monday the new site is now operational, with the Lismore Safety Action Meeting [SAM] to take place this month.

The Lismore SAM covers the Richmond Local Area Command (LAC) and will be one of 27 sites operating across NSW.

"Victims who have been left traumatised and terrified will no longer have to shop around to get the services they need,” Mr George said.

"This roll-out means that victims in our community can now receive coordinated help and support to live their lives free from violence”.

For more information on Safer Pathway, visit the Women NSW website www.women.nsw.gov.au.

Anyone requiring police assistance should call 000.

1800 656 463 (TTY 1800 671 442). Domestic Violence Help line

The Domestic Violence Line is a statewide free-call number and is available 24 hours, seven days a week.

1800 152 152 Temporary Accommodation After hours line.

Monday to Friday 4:30pm - 10:00pm; Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays 10:00am - 10:00pm.

132 111 Community Services Helpline (Children and Young People at Risk of Significant Harm).

1800 424 017 Rape Crisis Centre.

Lismore Women & Children's Refuge 02 6621 9800.