22°
News

Path unstable but warning signs thrown in river

5th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Lismore City Council's Parks and Gardens Coordinator Marcus Ellison is warning people to stay off the CBD riverbank path until flood repairs can be carried out.
Lismore City Council's Parks and Gardens Coordinator Marcus Ellison is warning people to stay off the CBD riverbank path until flood repairs can be carried out. Contributed.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESIDENTS are being warned to stay away from the hillside and walking track around the CBD riverbank.

Lismore City Council has erected safety fencing due to the area being unstable.

The March flood devastated the riverbank pathway between the lower Fawcett Bridge carpark and the Rowing Club wharf, and council is now awaiting geotechnical advice to determine what repair work needs to take place.

Council's Parks and Gardens Coordinator Marcus Ellison warned that it could be some months before the geotechnical engineer's report was submitted and stabilisation works could be completed.　

"We will not know the full extent of the damage or how dangerous the path is until we receive the report, so in the interim we are erring on the side of caution and closing the track,” he said.　

"We have had some temporary barriers in place, but we have found these dismantled and thrown into the river on several occasions. We urge people to stay away from the path and have now erected safety fencing with a clear message that the track is closed.　

"The safety of pedestrians is our major concern, so please heed the warning signs and stay off the path.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fawcett bridge carpark lismore cbd march flood rowing club wharf unstable path

Coalmine worker gets payout for horrific burns

Coalmine worker gets payout for horrific burns

Years after he received life-changing injuries in a mine accident, Ben Nelson had his day in court.

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

The truck parade heads on into town for the Casino Truck Show.

More than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through Casino

Our top stories over the past week

SCORE!: Far North Coast Hockey will be transformed in to a new state-of-the-art facility.

Drug convictions to gallery vandalism

Was he shot or did he fall? Lonely death a mystery

The final resting place for George Sales.

George Sales was lying on the floor, his lungs filling with blood

Local Partners

Pacific Highway upgrade to create 10,000 jobs

WOOLGOOLGA to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade brings more jobs and investment into the region.

UNMARKED GRAVE: Burial site on plateau won't delay massive development

A burial site has been located on the site of a major residential lot subdivision on the North Lismore Plateau.

Opponents have vowed the fight will go on

'Lettuce' check out the markets this weekend

LETTUCE FANCIER: Denise Latham at her stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market.

Denise Latham is what you might call a lettuce expert

Thirteen fantastic things to do this week

Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.

Writers, fireworks, poets and... Batman!

Mullum Music Fest: Artists coming back ten years later

QUIRKY: Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

The festival announced its full line up for 2017

PHOTO GALLERY: Bentley Art Prize winner revealed

"I was inspired by a longing to paint rocks, I love the Australian landscape."

Apple products worth a mint

Now that they've been discontinued, certain Apple products could fetch a pretty penny on eBay.

Do you own a discontinued iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle?

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

Stunning images recognised

ABOVE: Dancer Lily Folpp, 17, won a pretigious scholarship.

Photographer's PANPA nominations

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Festivals to play on in department recommendation

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.

More than 80% of submissions were in support of the proposal

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

UNDER CONTRACT

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000