Pat Rafter's stunning, $18m mansion under contract

TENNIS legend Pat Rafter's $18m Sunshine Beach mansion has gone under contract.

Mr Rafter and his wife Lara were making a shift to Byron Bay and listed the home seeking offers over $18 million in August, 2016.

Patience has paid off with Tom Offermann Real Estate principal Tom Offermann confirming the property was under contract.

But that was all Mr Offermann would say.

He wouldn't make further comment and would not disclose what price the seven-bedroom mansion sold for.

Mr Rafter bought the home for $9.5 million in 2006 and the home was built in 2007 for just over $4 million.