LIVING PAST: Doug Campbell is overseeing the building of the new Kyogle History Museum.
News

Past built into the walls and lights of museum

15th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

WHEN the Kyogle History Museum finally opens, the story of the Kyogle region won't just be in the exhibition displays.

The lights, the walls and the leadlight glass in the doors will tell another story from Kyogle's living past.

Kyogle and District Historical Society president Doug Campbell was thrilled how the floorboards from Cedar Point Hall looked on the back wall of the Bloore St museum in Kyogle.

The teak is a hardwood that was used for dance floors because it absorbed the sound.

If only it could talk? What stories it would tell.

The $17,000 flooring of the museum features blue gum donated by Hurfords Hardware.

The art deco hanging lights in the reception area of the museum were found at the old IGA building.

"Most were destroyed,” Mr Campbell said.

Eleven were lovingly restored by Mr Campbell and they hang gracefully from the new white ceiling.

Two sinks from Horseshoe Creek Hall have been installed in the bathrooms.

The museum is expected to open early next year.

