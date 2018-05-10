Passionate teacher finalist for prestigious award

Rainbow Station Early Education Centre manager Caitlin Pyke-Nott enjoying play time with Emmerson Alder-Conn, 3, in the playground at the centre.

PASSIONATE Casino teacher Caitlin Pyke-Nott of Rainbow Station Early Learning, knows what it takes to be a good teacher.

To prove it, Ms Pyke-Nott has been named a finalist in this year's Rising Star of the Year category for Australian Early Education and Care Awards (AEECA).

She was one of 116 finalists selected from more than 1600 nominees across Australia, vying to be named state winners in the country's biggest early years education awards.

Ms Pyke-Nott said she's "really come out of her shell" since she started work in Casino.

"(The kids) come to you and tell you everything and (your response) means the whole world to them, and you've got to give everything and anything you can back to them so they know that you really care and that you're really there for them," she said.

Additionally both Casino Baptist Church Christian Community Preschool and Rainbow Station Early Learning have been named finalists in the Service of the Year categories.

"We're really excited and proud because it's all about sustainability and cultural inclusion and community involvement so we are so proud to be named a finalist," Ms Pyke-Nott said on behalf of the centre.

"It brings a lot of involvement into the community and promotes the centre and staff."

After working at the centre for about a year, she was made manager in January and said the award recognised her progress.

"It feels amazing, it's my first time entering the award and is actually my first year being a full-time educator.

"When I was in school didn't know what I wanted to do and I didn't think I would work with kids.

"This is my mum's centre and since I've been here I've really grown up and stepped up into my role of being the manager of this centre.

"It's really great someone's recognised me and my work."

The Australian Early Education & Care Awards is now in its 14th year, and nominations are accepted across all private and community program types from day care and preschool to school age groups and more.

Finalists are now required to demonstrate to the judging panel their achievements in practice and commitment to improving the wellbeing of the children, improving the children's program, improving the early childhood service, ongoing professional learning and development and improving inclusive interactions and partnerships with families.

State winners will share in more than $85,000 in prizes including a three-day professional development event in June this year.

State Winners will be Announced on Wednesday May 23 and national winners announced on Friday June 15.