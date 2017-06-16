Passionate performers shine onstage and off

CREATIVE SOULS: Students passionate about music, visual arts, digital media and creative writing from secondary schools on the Northern Rivers, participated in a Creative Arts Day at SCU where they experienced industry-based training. The students also wrote, performed and collaborated on creating and presenting stunning performances for the whole group.

TALENT, passion, inspiration and dreams collided to produce stunning performances when 50 secondary school students exploded onto the stage at Southern Cross University on Thursday.

At the SCU Lismore campus, Year 11 and 12 students from eight schools explored study options and career opportunities in creative writing, digital media, music and visual arts at a Creative Arts Day.

SCU School of Arts and Social Sciences, Professor Matthew Marshall said it was wonderful opportunity for the students who are passionate about the creative arts and interested in pursuing careers in these areas.

Prof Marshall said the students chose to take part in four different interactive workshops - creative writing, digital media, music and visual arts - then into three groups, which culminated with an on-stage performance and showcase.

"It's mainly great fun giving the students a good time seeing what its like to work in a concentrated period of time and creating something new,” he said.

"The students have written songs, created, composed, collaborated and rehearsed in less than two hours.”

Prof Marshall said it is a valuable insight into how the university music courses work and what's involved.

"Some have indicated they are quite keen to go onto further study,” he said.

"This is high pressure and gives them an idea of what's it like to work in a university music program.”

Year 11 Ballina Coast High School student, Brooke Jager, 17, showed her talent on electric guitar and said the sessions had been really interesting and inspiring.

"I've been playing guitar for eight years and I really enjoyed today,” she said.

Mullumbimby High School student Lesly Kensell, 17, is in Year 11 and said while his parents forced him to learn music, he's now practising for hours a say.

'i also look to Paul Gilbert, my dream is finding people inetrested in thesame music I am and getting a band together.”

SCU student recruitment officer, Tim Day was also on hand to explain the benefits of enrolling at the university, while current students Zoe Bertuzzi and Rhys Hinds gave information about what it was like to study at the campus.

The students at the Create Arts Day came from Alstonville High School, Ballina Coast High School, Byron Bay High School, Emmanuel Anglican College, Maclean High School, Mullumbimby High School, Richmond Christian College and St John's College Woodlawn.