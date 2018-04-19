Passionate law student wants to be Lismore's next MP

Long-time Lismore resident Jasmine Knight-Smith announced she is throwing her hat in the ALP's pre-selection ring for the state government seat of Lismore which is held currently by Thomas George.

"I WANT to be part of a movement that will jump-start this area out of poverty.”

Words from Southern Cross University Lismore law student, practising para-legal and mother of two, Jasmine Knight-Smith, who has announced she is throwing her hat in the ALP's pre-selection ring for the state government seat of Lismore which is held currently by Thomas George.

"I want to live in a fairer NSW and I want to be the voice in this area to advocate for those services we need,” Ms Knight-Smith said.

"I'm passionate about the things that affect people's lives and we have a gutted TAFE system and apprenticeships are getting harder to come by.

"There are businesses in this area who employ people on a contract-only basis so there's no job security.

"That means there's no holiday pay, no sick leave and no required contributions to superannuation.”

Ms Knight-Smith moved to the area with her family when she was 12 and was attended at Richmond River High School.

But she was no stranger to the regional lifestyle having already spent some of her youth growing up in Glen Innes.

"We need to attract industries to this area and we have a great opportunity with the roll-out of the NBN,” Ms Knight-Smith said.

"I think it's the job of a local state member to make this area attractive to investment - investment in jobs and investment in industry and I want to be that advocate.

"At the moment we have about 25 per cent of the Lismore LGA and about 40 per cent of the Murwillumbah LGA classified as low-income.”

She said she was passionate about health, education, employment and ensuring that the essential services that the community relies on are affordable.

"I think I have wanted a fairer NSW for a long time and it comes to a point where you think to yourself 'how can I do that?'.”

"Getting into politics is an excellent way to do that and an excellent way to fight for your community.

"There's so much inequality in this area and I want to fight for a fairer electorate.”