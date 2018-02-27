Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jane Grover
Jane Grover
News

Passionate foodie ready to celebrate women

27th Feb 2018 12:57 PM

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day is nearly here, and what better way to celebrate all that is incredible about women than a fun night out with women of all ages focusing on nourishment and renewal.

So who better to spend it with than renowned chef, wife, mother, author and presenter - Jane Grover.

Jane is passionate about food and cooking it well, using wholefoods, home and locally grown, in season and where possible organic and biodynamic produce.

She has published two fantastic and well-reviewed cookbooks that help people make nourishing food choices for the body and mind.

Jane regularly hosts fresh produce market tours, cooking classes and live cooking shows.

At 7pm on Thursday March 8, she'll be using fresh produce purchased that morning from the Byron Farmer's Market to create a healthy recipe in a live cooking demonstration, and afterwards attendees can mingle and enjoy a yummy dessert. The event will be held at 24 Endeavour Close, Ballina.

Jane's delightful nature, love of people and knowledge of food leave audiences inspired and empowered to lead a healthier lifestyle, and we have no doubt you'll love the experience too.

The Ballina Everywoman team hosts events like this throughout the year that create opportunities for women to connect and flourish.

Take along a team of women, or make some new friends and have a great night on March 8.

Tickets are just $15 per person and can be purchased at www.trybooking.com/TYHT

For more information, you can also call (02) 6681 4144.

healthy living international women's day jane grover northern rivers food
Lismore Northern Star
Northern Rivers man caught up in major drug arrests

Northern Rivers man caught up in major drug arrests

News THE 34-year-old man faced court today over 23 counts of supplying a prohibited drug

Game, set and match for clubhouse

Game, set and match for clubhouse

News Evans Head Tennis Club benefits from recent funding

Health boss accepts hospital 'did not meet the standards'

Health boss accepts hospital 'did not meet the standards'

News "Significant" changes made to policies, procedures and training

Building demolished to extinguish remnants of blaze

Building demolished to extinguish remnants of blaze

News Police maintain a presence at macadamia factory fire.

Local Partners