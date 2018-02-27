Passionate foodie ready to celebrate women

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day is nearly here, and what better way to celebrate all that is incredible about women than a fun night out with women of all ages focusing on nourishment and renewal.

So who better to spend it with than renowned chef, wife, mother, author and presenter - Jane Grover.

Jane is passionate about food and cooking it well, using wholefoods, home and locally grown, in season and where possible organic and biodynamic produce.

She has published two fantastic and well-reviewed cookbooks that help people make nourishing food choices for the body and mind.

Jane regularly hosts fresh produce market tours, cooking classes and live cooking shows.

At 7pm on Thursday March 8, she'll be using fresh produce purchased that morning from the Byron Farmer's Market to create a healthy recipe in a live cooking demonstration, and afterwards attendees can mingle and enjoy a yummy dessert. The event will be held at 24 Endeavour Close, Ballina.

Jane's delightful nature, love of people and knowledge of food leave audiences inspired and empowered to lead a healthier lifestyle, and we have no doubt you'll love the experience too.

The Ballina Everywoman team hosts events like this throughout the year that create opportunities for women to connect and flourish.

Take along a team of women, or make some new friends and have a great night on March 8.

Tickets are just $15 per person and can be purchased at www.trybooking.com/TYHT

For more information, you can also call (02) 6681 4144.