Passion for the past gathers local historians on Facebook

PASSION FOR THE PAST: John Maloney set up a Casino history Facebook group. Susanna Freymark

JOHN Maloney brings a wooden box to the kitchen table at his family home in Lismore.

Inside there are hundreds of postcards, individually wrapped in plastic to preserve them.

John pulls out what he believes to be the first ever postcard of Casino.

March 1, 1909 the card is dated.

He spends time on eBay searching for and buying historic cards and photos, his mother said.

John has a passion for history and, fortunately, loves sharing that passion.

He set up a private Facebook group called Good Old Days In and Around Casino NSW on January 1, this year and already has more than 5000 people in the group.

"I check it every night,” John said.

He rarely has to edit

or delete comments as

most people are happy to share photos and "behave well.”

Despite the popularity of the Lismore history Facebook group he set up years ago, he didn't expect the Casino one to take off so quickly.

"The group is saving local history from dusty shoe boxes,” John said of the piles of pictures people stored under their beds or in cupboards.

"There is so much variety,” he said.

"I'm happy to let it go along.

"It has surpassed what I thought.”

Helen Trustum and Dorothy Sullivan help with the administration of the page.

John has close affiliations with Casino.

"Our family was there in the 1830s,” he said.

"We were pioneers in Casino and my dad was a boxing coach in Casino.”

John works at St Carthages Community Aged Care and is often tired when he gets home but the comments from the group lift him.

"I like to check the comments,” he said.

"One woman said she

was depressed and the group has helped her feel better.”