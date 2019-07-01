Passion for pain relief and recovery

Elisa Brownhill who graduated from Southern Cross University with her Masters of Osteopathic Medicine in 2018 has worked as an exercise physiologist, sport and recreational instructor and as a remedial massage therapist where her clients included the Sydney Kings basketball team.

Elisa Brownhill who graduated from Southern Cross University with her Masters of Osteopathic Medicine in 2018 has worked as an exercise physiologist, sport and recreational instructor and as a remedial massage therapist where her clients included the Sydney Kings basketball team. Marc Stapelberg

A PASSION for helping people manage pain, recover from chronic injuries and improve their sporting prowess led Elisa Brownhill to open her osteopathy practice.

Ms Brownhill who graduated from Southern Cross University with her Masters of Osteopathic Medicine in 2018 also holds degrees in Clinical Science, Exercise Science and a Diploma of Remedial Massage.

Over the past 20 years she has worked as an exercise physiologist, sport and recreational instructor and as a remedial massage therapist where her clients included the Sydney Kings basketball team.

"I started off in massage and realised I wanted to be able to treat people and tell them why they were in pain and help them better themselves in a healthy way,” she said.

"Since 2004 I have been massaging and I wanted to learn more about the body.”

Ms Brownhill said structure governs function and people often don't realise the body has self-healing mechanisms.

"I make sure everything is aligned, the mind, the body and spirit and look at all aspects of a person,” she said.

"One thing I do want the community to know is that I work with people to relieve back and neck pain and chronic, long standing pain.”

Keeping mobile is also a factor in helping to relieve pain, she said.

"Getting off the couch and playing sport is good and as I play basketball myself, I understand how people who play sport can acquire injuries.

"I'm keen he also help with pregnancy and women's health and I also tutor in osteopathic technique, anatomy and physiology at SCU.”

Ms Brownhill said it took her eight years to finish her degree as she took three years off when she had her daughter half-way through the course.

"Having my daughter Drew was amazing because being a parent really helped me to focus on my passion which was to complete my course,” she said.

"I've now my own space at the Inner Sanctum at 68 Magellan St, Lismore, and I look forward to meeting new clients and helping them.”

Elisa Brownhill can be contacted on 0405989072.