Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elisa Brownhill who graduated from Southern Cross University with her Masters of Osteopathic Medicine in 2018 has worked as an exercise physiologist, sport and recreational instructor and as a remedial massage therapist where her clients included the Sydney Kings basketball team.
Elisa Brownhill who graduated from Southern Cross University with her Masters of Osteopathic Medicine in 2018 has worked as an exercise physiologist, sport and recreational instructor and as a remedial massage therapist where her clients included the Sydney Kings basketball team. Marc Stapelberg
Health

Passion for pain relief and recovery

Alison Paterson
by
1st Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PASSION for helping people manage pain, recover from chronic injuries and improve their sporting prowess led Elisa Brownhill to open her osteopathy practice.

Ms Brownhill who graduated from Southern Cross University with her Masters of Osteopathic Medicine in 2018 also holds degrees in Clinical Science, Exercise Science and a Diploma of Remedial Massage.

Over the past 20 years she has worked as an exercise physiologist, sport and recreational instructor and as a remedial massage therapist where her clients included the Sydney Kings basketball team.

"I started off in massage and realised I wanted to be able to treat people and tell them why they were in pain and help them better themselves in a healthy way,” she said.

"Since 2004 I have been massaging and I wanted to learn more about the body.”

Ms Brownhill said structure governs function and people often don't realise the body has self-healing mechanisms.

"I make sure everything is aligned, the mind, the body and spirit and look at all aspects of a person,” she said.

"One thing I do want the community to know is that I work with people to relieve back and neck pain and chronic, long standing pain.”

Keeping mobile is also a factor in helping to relieve pain, she said.

"Getting off the couch and playing sport is good and as I play basketball myself, I understand how people who play sport can acquire injuries.

"I'm keen he also help with pregnancy and women's health and I also tutor in osteopathic technique, anatomy and physiology at SCU.”

Ms Brownhill said it took her eight years to finish her degree as she took three years off when she had her daughter half-way through the course.

"Having my daughter Drew was amazing because being a parent really helped me to focus on my passion which was to complete my course,” she said.

"I've now my own space at the Inner Sanctum at 68 Magellan St, Lismore, and I look forward to meeting new clients and helping them.”

Elisa Brownhill can be contacted on 0405989072.

elisa brownhill health inner sanctum northern rivers health osteopathy pain relief
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    News THE missing Belgian backpacker was last seen in Byron Bay on May 31.

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    News People right across the Northern Rivers have reported sightings

    Boutique hotel: Council said no, but court gives green light

    premium_icon Boutique hotel: Council said no, but court gives green light

    Council News The council says they will consider an appeal of their own

    Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    premium_icon Tired truckie's actions put five people in hospital

    Crime He had been showing signs of fatigue for 15 minutes before the crash