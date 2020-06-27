Passer-by finds murdered man
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in South Melbourne on Friday night.
The man was found with multiple wounds by a passer-by outside a Dorcas St building about 9.30pm.
Paramedics attempted to revive him but he was unable to be saved.
A crime scene was set up with tape blocking traffic between Moray St and Clarendon St.
Detectives were focusing their efforts on an area next to a phone booth outside a Department of Housing high-rise building.
Victoria Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.
More to come.
Originally published as Passer-by finds man's body in South Melbourne