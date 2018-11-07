Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boat caught fire in the the Cairns Seaway at about 4.15 this afternoon.
A boat caught fire in the the Cairns Seaway at about 4.15 this afternoon.
News

Passengers rescued as vessel goes up in flames

by Peter Carruthers
7th Nov 2018 6:42 PM

FOUR people have been rescued from a burning motor yacht off the coast of Cairns this afternoon.

Smoke billowing from the 20 metre vessel called MV Entourage 2 could be seen from the Cairns Esplanade after the fire broke out at 4.15pm.

 

Smoke billowing from a burning motor cruiser can be seen from the Cairns Esplanade.
Smoke billowing from a burning motor cruiser can be seen from the Cairns Esplanade.

Queensland Police said four passengers were on board and were transferred to the safety of a passing commercial operator called Passions of Paradise.

No injuries have been reported.

QPS said there has been no disruption to shipping lane traffic and advised skippers to avoid the area as day tour boats returned to Reef Fleet Terminal.

It is unknown how the fire started.

boat cairns editors picks fire

Top Stories

    Victim of White Shark attack named

    Victim of White Shark attack named

    News THE Department of Primary Industries has identified a White Shark was responsible for the incident at Shelley Beach, Ballina this morning.

    Shock as flying sex toy package hits woman's car

    premium_icon Shock as flying sex toy package hits woman's car

    Offbeat WARNING, graphic content: "It was the most hilarious thing ever"

    Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    premium_icon Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

    Crime Girards Hill street closed over alleged stabbing on Tuesaday

    White shark responsible for attack on surfer

    premium_icon White shark responsible for attack on surfer

    News DPI say the juvenile white shark was 2.6m in length

    Local Partners