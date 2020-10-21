Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 36-year-old Casino man will face court, charged over possession of a gel blaster.
A 36-year-old Casino man will face court, charged over possession of a gel blaster.
News

Passenger points firearm at passing motorists

Cathy Adams
21st Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DRIVERS got a fright on Saturday night when a passing motorist pointed a firearm at them.

Witnesses reported the matter at Casino Police Station and police commenced an investigation which led them to a Casino residence, where a gel blaster gun was located.

A 36-year-old Casino man will face Casino Local Court on December 24, charged with one count of possessing an unauthorised firearm - T2.

Police will allege while the accused was a passenger in a vehicle travelling between Ballina and Casino on Saturday evening, he pointed a firearm out of the window at passing vehicles.

On December 1, 2018, The NSW Police Force Firearms Registry advised that in NSW an expert determination has been made that a gel blaster has been classified an air gun, which is defined as a firearm.

The gel ball has been similarly classified as ammunition.

In addition, gel blasters that substantially duplicate in appearance a military style firearm were classified as a prohibited firearm.

Police said it was an offence to possess or use a firearm, pistol or prohibited firearm unless the person holds the relevant licence or permit.

Further, it was an offence to supply, acquire, possess or use a firearm that is not registered.

It was recommended that if you were in possession of a gel blaster in NSW or you were considering acquiring a gel blaster, that you seek the relevant advice.

https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/online_services/firearms

casino nsw gel blaster guns northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Will the historic Tabulam bridge be saved at the 11th hour?

        Premium Content Will the historic Tabulam bridge be saved at the 11th hour?

        News DEMOLITION works were expected to start this week, but a local cattle farmer has taken the matter to court.

        Help give Tammara a 'farewell she deserves'

        Premium Content Help give Tammara a 'farewell she deserves'

        News A Gofundme page has been set up to help the Casino woman's family

        COVID FREE? How many days since the region’s last case?

        Premium Content COVID FREE? How many days since the region’s last case?

        Health Despite a run of no COVID cases, the testing regime remains in place

        Woman arrested after several cars rammed at holiday park

        Premium Content Woman arrested after several cars rammed at holiday park

        News Police are investigating another similar incident nearby