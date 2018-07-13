Airline board fired after PM's cancelled flight, chaos

A man got the best revenge on airline staff.

A man got the best revenge on airline staff.

FOR most passengers, protesting against unfair treatment by an airline is a futile and frustrating battle. Most of us are lucky to get an acknowledgment of our issue in a timely manner, let alone an apology or the offer of some kind of amends.

Well, not this man.

When an airline cancelled his flight, leaving him stranded along with scores of other flyers, Mozambique's Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosário hit back on another level, by firing the company's entire board of directors.

A man got the best revenge on airline staff.

The move followed days of "chaos" at the airline, - LAM Mozambique Airlines - which has been experiencing financial difficulty and had run out of fuel. The airline was left "embarrassed" over the incident and apologised to its passengers.

However, with the flight clearly going nowhere anytime soon, Agostingo was forced to use an air force plane for his official trip from the capital, Maputo, to the Niassa province, BBC reports.

Mozambique Airlines, which is mostly state-owned, has been operating since 1936 but was banned from flying for the past six years by the European Union. The ban was lifted last year.

Carlos Agostinho do Rosário. Picture: Carlos Agostinho do Rosário

It has been operating at a loss for most of the past decade, and now use a handful of aircraft including a Boeing 737 and 757.